Cuba Gooding Jr. is about to turn himself over to the authorities and it’s not an act. The Academy Award winner will reportedly surrender to authorities in response to being accused of groping a woman at an NYC rooftop bar.

According to TMZ, he plans to surrender Thursday and expects to be booked for a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching.

“The NYPD takes sexual assault extremely seriously and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors,” police said in a statement on Monday (Jun. 10).

“Responding cops searched the area for Gooding but did not find him,” continues the site. “The case was referred to the NYPD Special Victims Division, the sources said, which is probing a potential forcible touching charge.”

“All I have to say is the following, in this time and age we need to let people speak for themselves; we have to let people express themselves,” he said. “And now I’m giving the process the chance to show what really happened, what went down.”

Cuba Gooding Jr. has maintained his innocence.