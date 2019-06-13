Fabolous accepted a plea deal in the case regarding the assault and threats made to the mother of his children Emily B and he has reportedly been cooperating with the terms of his intervention program.

According to Bossip, Loso is to complete a year-long pre-trial intervention program, which is a result of pleading guilty to one count of harassment. The charge came after the video hit the net of Fab threatening Emily and her father outside of their home in New Jersey. The tirade between Fab and his family was caught on a security camera at their home and turned over to the police. Loso was originally indicted on one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill, and one count of possession of a weapon.

The update details the progress of Fabolous as positive with no necessity to return to court nor does he have a pending court date. Upon a successful finish, Fab’s charges will be dismissed and his record would be clean.

The development is a far cry from the potential 20 years Fab faces for allegedly punching Emily B.

Recently Fabolous has teased getting back to the music and releasing the latest volume to his Summertime Shootout series.