As many brands are currently unveiling their SS20 collections in Florence for Pitti Uomo 2019, Givenchy made for one of the standout presentations with the debut of its surprise footwear collaboration alongside Onitsuka Tiger.

Givenchy’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller decided to go with the Nippon Made Mexico 66 GDX for this collab, decking out the silhouette in a clean white colorway and a equally fresh black iteration. The design scheme is pretty similar across the pack overall, with both featuring heel tabs in contrasting hues, co-branding from both parties involved and smooth leather construction on the upper. The black has a few extra accents that sets it apart from its white counterpart, specifically with the red cross detailing on the heel and a suede toe cap. For those looking for something sporty with a high fashion spin this season, these are the kicks worth copping for sure.

You can shop the Givenchy x Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 GDX collection right now for $550 USD in the Givenchy web store as well as both brand’s flagship stores. Take a look at both colorways below:



Images: Givenchy

