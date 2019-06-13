The first posthumous release from Mac Miller is available. The late Pittsburgh emcee is featured alongside Kali Ulchis on “Time” from The Free Nationals.

The single is the second one from the band that creates classics with Anderson .Paak and brings Miller back to the ears of fans. Mac’s flow carries the story of a love gone wrong and how it is being handled from both sides.

Fans who have gone to see Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals on tour during the Best Teef in the Game tour have been treated to a performance of “Dang!” Miller’s The Divine Feminine album.

You can hear the new single from The Free Nationals featuring Mac Miller and Kali Ulchis below.