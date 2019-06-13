Netflix announced on Wednesday, an all-new Stranger Things video game, which is coming to mobile devices in 2020.

The mobile game will reimagine the Stranger Things universe in the style of an 80’s Saturday morning cartoon. Through location-based mechanics and Google Maps integration, players can explore The “Upside Down” hidden around them in their daily travels and work with fellow fans to fight back its emerging evils.

Netflix emphasized that it is launching the new “Stranger Things” game and the other projects to give fans of their series and movies new ways to interact with the content.

“We are excited to be partnering with Next Games out of Helsinki, Finland, who have crafted this RPG/Puzzle hybrid game that has location-based technology, meaning that no matter where you are at in the world, you can fight and battle against The Upside Down, even in your own backyard,” said Chris Lee, Netflix’s director of interactive games. “They’ve developed this amazing 80s, retro, Saturday morning cartoon art style that we’ve absolutely fallen in love with.”

Netflix will also bring characters and other aspects from its films and TV shows to existing games later this year by partnering with Roblox, Ubisoft, and Behaviour Interactive.

In addition to Stranger Things, it was previously revealed that The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is getting a game adaptation during Nintendo Direct on Tuesday.