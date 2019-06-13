Tell all of the Barbz, Nicki Minaj is back! After people wondered where one of Hip-Hop’s queens was and posted missing signs she returned with social media posts with one word: “MEGATRON.”

There are no details to what the word means, however, an earlier report from TMZ stated she is working on an album. Could that potentially be the title or a key theme? We would have to wait and see.

In that same report, the controversy surrounding not being included on Chris Brown’s upcoming tour was also addressed. Minaj reportedly never signed on, so the idea of the tour with Breezy was just a dream.

For Minaj fans, her message is timely as she has not been seen since the Met Gala. That is now seemingly coming to a close.

MEGATRON — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 12, 2019

Update: Rapper CupcakKe may have the insight into what “MEGATRON” is after she states it will release on Friday. There is still no official word to what “MEGATRON” is in reference to but Minaj has adjusted her display image to also feature the word.