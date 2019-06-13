Kevin Durant has hit Instagram to provide an update to the injury sustained in Game 5. He confirmed that he ruptured his Achilles tendon and has had a successful surgery.

“What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY,” Durant opened.

KD went down during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and fans and analysts assumed the worst of the non-contact injury. After the game, a tearful Warriors General Manager Bob Myers detailed the injury indeed was on Durant’s Achilles.

“My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way,” Durant added in the post.

Seemingly addressing the whispers around the series that he was forced or pressured to play, Durant let it be known it was all on his own accord.

“Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat.”

You can view the full Instagram post below.