Much has been said about the injury of Kevin Durant in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Appearing on Good Morning America, KD’s mother, Wanda Durant, spoke with Robin Roberts to discuss how the moment went for her.

During her talk on the show, Ms. Durant stated she did hear the criticism of the Warriors rushing her son back to the court by basketball analysts. “They said he could play, so we still have to analyze that and see if they made the right decision,” she says.

“What I will say is the doctors said that he was okay,” Durant continued. “Kevin couldn’t have gone on his own and said ‘I’m going to play’ without the advisement of the doctors. So they said he was okay… they share responsibility for him playing.”

Durant went down in the second quarter of Game 5. Since the injury, many players and fans have reached out to KD to share well wishes. Wednesday afternoon, Durant shared a message from his hospital bed after having a successful surgery.

