The narrative of the Toronto Raptors fans has shifted by one injury to the opposing team.

Raptors fans who were inside Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night have been criticized for the way they reacted to Kevin Durant suffering another injury, and the fans viewing the game from outside deserve just as much scrutiny.

Jurassic Park, the fan viewing area outside Scotiabank Arena, has gained popularity throughout the postseason for the passion Raptors fans have shown in supporting their team. However, several of them crossed the line when they cheered and waved goodbye as Durant hobbled off the court.

Jurassic Park reaction to Kevin Durant's injury – NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/4zQV96zZ2s — Heart of NBA (@HeartofNBA) June 11, 2019

Can’t believe people were really CHEERING after KD’s injury 😡 pic.twitter.com/aOIWNWMRmd — Overtime (@overtime) June 11, 2019

Even some Raptors players scolded fans who were cheering when Durant went down, so they probably won’t think much of the reaction from Jurassic Park, either. Durant being out probably gives Toronto a better chance to win, but openly rooting for injuries is pretty low.

Groups of inappropriate people can’t cast a dark shadow over an entire fan-base, though. It’s extremely irresponsible of fans to ever cheer an injury. Raptors players and Toronto-based rapper Drake were quick to let fans know they were wrong for doing so.

Toronto fans are now labeled as the villains. If the Warriors can rally and win a game 7, expect social media to roast the north like never before.