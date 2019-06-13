Prosecutors allege Suge Knight’s business partner, Mark Blankenship, illegally sold surveillance footage of the fatal hit-and-run to TMZ four years ago and he entered a plea for the case.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office reported yesterday Blankenship, 58, pleaded no contest to one felony count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. He’s been sentenced to five years of probation and was ordered to pay $55,000 in restitution to Tam’s Burgers, which is the place he secured the surveillance footage from, as a result of the plea.

This plea comes two years after his co-defendant Toilin Kelly, 38, pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to violate a court order in 2017. She was also ordered to pay a $55,000 restitution to Tam’s burger and got five years of probation. Plus she had to complete 100 hours of community service.

The video co-defendants allegedly sold was evidence that was under seal in the murder trial for Suge Knight. Prosecutors claim Blankenship and Kelly paid $55,000 to TMZ after negotiating prices for over a month.

Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last October.