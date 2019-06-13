T.I. is reportedly joining the cast of Flint, a movie about the ongoing water crisis.

Deadline announced Tip will be apart of the movie which is produced by Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment. The ficitional flick is about an ex-convict who is entwined in a murder mystery while his hometown of Flint, Michigan is having a water crisis.

Overbrook’s James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett will serve as executive producers alongside Harris and Brian Sher from Grand Hustle Films, and the late icon, John Singleton.

The last onscreen project about the Flint water crisis was a 2017 Lifetime movie starring Queen Latifah.

T.I. has been securing the bag in Hollywood. He appeared in the box office hit, Antman and the Wasp, he’s starring alongside Eddie Murphy in the Dolemite biopic. The Atlanta rapper-actor is also starring in the RZA-directed heist thriller Cut Throat City, and Paul W.S. Anderson’s upcoming film Monster Hunter.