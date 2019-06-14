Drake is celebrating harder than most of the Toronto Raptors. to celebrate he is giving the fans what they asked for, more music.
Among his celebratory Instagram posts, Champagne Papi revealed he will drop off a two pack of tracks “Omerta” and “Money in the Grave” featuring Rick Ross.
THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽
The return of the duo of Ross and Drizzy is notable, the two have not collaborated since the much-publicized Drake and Meek Mill feud.
Also on the 6ix God’s socials were a champagne-drenched Kawhi Leonard and a photoshopped of Drake holding the championship trophy.
Keep on the lookout for the new music today.