Nicki Minaj announced her return by simply stating “MEGATRON” on both Twitter and Instagram. Returning to IG again, Minaj brings her stunning beauty to announce the mysterious release will be available next Friday.

June 21 will mark the day that we hear or see “Megatron,” but there is still heavy speculation on what exactly it will be. Could be a project, single, short film, who knows. But with a date now available, the game got a week to get their moves together. There will also be a Queen Radio on the same day to mark the occasion.

Images shared on Instagram also show what is likely a music video shoot. It’s officially Nicki SZN.

Check out the reveal below.

View this post on Instagram #Megatron + #QueenRadio 6|21 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 13, 2019 at 10:53am PDT