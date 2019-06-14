PUMA never fails when it comes to providing a fresh flow of footwear every season, whether it’s a completely new shoe or a bit of throwback flavor from the vault. The CELL Alien OG falls in the latter category, and the classic 1998 sneaker returns once again with a little help from PUMA’s latest brand ambassador YBN Cordae.

It’s fitting that someone the same age as the silhouette itself would be chosen to model the lookbook, as Cordae ironically embodies the same “old soul freshness” as the CELL Alien OG. The relaunch comes in true original form, as the initial colorway is in place in addition to the lime green bubble unit on the heel. The chunky sole trend being prominent at the moment adds another boost on interest in this particular model, and we’d bet it doesn’t hurt that the release is backed by a rapper at the top of his game who represents one of the more talented youth-led crews in the current class of Hip-Hop.

Shop the PUMA Cell Alien OG right now for $110 USD online. See YBN Cordae model the shoe in alternate colorways via the lookbook below: