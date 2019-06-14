The Golden State Warriors lost the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors but their future is even bleaker with the injury of all-star swingman Klay Thompson. The team and Thompson’s agent announced he tore his ACL in the left knee during the Game 6 battle.

Thompson was sizzling on the court prior to his injury with just over 2 minutes left in the third quarter. Thompson landed awkwardly after a dunk attempt and immediately grabbed for his knee in pain.

Thompson was going to head to the back but returned to the floor to his free throws for the play so he would be able to return if able. During the broadcast, ESPN’s Doris Burke updated he would not return. Thompson finished with 30 points in 32 minutes.

It’s just tough in terms of a guy like Klay that left it all out there,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said before the news of a torn ACL was available. “He was playing amazing tonight. And to see a freak play like that where he lands awkwardly.”

With both the loss and injuries to both free agents Thompson and Kevin Durant that will keep them out of next season, many now believe the Warriors run is now over. Center DeMarcus Cousins is also a free agent and as the Warriors will now move the franchise to San Francisco from Oakland, there are many questions left to answer.