The Toronto Raptors win their 1st NBA title in franchise history. Toronto defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110, ending their hopes to 3-peat. The 2-time defending champs played without Kevin Durant for all but 10 minutes of the series. In addition, Splash brother, Klay Thompson went down with a knee injury in the middle of the 3rd quarter of game 6. Thompson returned shortly after injuring his knee to sink two free throws. He would finish with 30 points. It was reported that Thompson suffered an ACL tear in his left knee, which will put him out for most of the 2019-20 season.

Kawhi Leonard was named NBA Finals MVP for the second time in his career. Leonard won his 1st Finals MVP in 2014 after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat.

“I wanted to make history here,” said the 2-time champion. The multiple time All-Star received some much-needed help from his point guard, Kyle Lowry. Lowry finished with 26 points, 10 assist and 7 rebounds to follow up the scorching hot 1st quarter.

As you can imagine, fans swarmed the Toronto streets. The Rap’s biggest fan and Global Ambassador Drake did a post-game interview as well.

Although the Warriors trailed for the entire series, they had hopes on redemption, but key injuries put a stop to that. This Warriors team are now 3-2 in the NBA Finals. Many may think the dynasty is over, but Steph Curry thinks otherwise.

“This five-year run’s been awesome, but I definitely don’t think it’s over,” said Curry.