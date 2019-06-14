Bellator action returns to Madison Square Garden this weekend. Before any MMA action takes place at the world’s most famous arena, their digital media department has teamed up with U-God of the Wu-Tang Clan to be the new voice behind their fight promos.

The first of many videos that the “Golden Arms” narrates was just released and features Brooklyn’s Dillon Danis, a world champion jiu-jitsu artist who has gained notoriety as jiu-jitsu coach and close friend to Conor McGregor. Danis fights Max Humphrey this Friday at the event that airs on DAZN.

In case you weren't aware 😏 @DillonDanis is back for #Bellator222 at The Garden! He fights Max Humphrey this Friday, June 14th! 🎙: @UGodOfWuTang | @WuTangClan pic.twitter.com/vMIIkaxZUx — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 10, 2019

Proud to have teamed up with @BellatorMMA to bring da ruckus for #Belator222 this Friday at @TheGarden. Go to https://t.co/gY8Yck3PAe for more info pic.twitter.com/VRDYlKfSJd — U-GOD / WU-TANG (@Ugodofwutang) June 10, 2019

Bellator 222 headline matches included, Lyoto Machida (25-8 MMA) facing Chael Sonnen (30-16-1), while Rory MacDonald (20-5-1 MMA) will face Neiman Gracie (9-0 MMA). At Bellator 222, the promotion will conclude the semi-finals of its Welterweight World Grand Prix. Initially considered a front-runner to win the tournament, current champion Rory MacDonald has had a rough go of it lately.

Adding U-God’s vocals and rhythms to the storylines is a much-needed boost for the MMA company, that is always looking to make a mark in the business. With U-God expected in the Garden, who knows what ruckus he will bring.

Bellator 222 prelims start at 6:30 p.m. The main card starts at 10 p.m. Both will be streaming exclusively on DAZN.