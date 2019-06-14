Ship Ahoy! Music icon Lil’ Kim and her star-studded group of friends are embarking on a glamorous vacation of a lifetime with VH1’s new docuseries Girls Cruise. The series is set to air on Monday, July 15th! VH-1 released a teaser trailer on Monday (June 10th) for the rapper’s new reality series.

Lil’ Kim, who will also serve as executive producer of the docuseries, is joined by international superstars Mýa and Chilli, and Wild N’ Out comedians Pretty Vee and B. Simone.

According to the description from the network: “As they travel through the Caribbean, the crew hits the high seas on an epic journey filled with hilarious adventures, emotional breakthroughs and spicy romances as they cultivate bonds and unapologetically live their best lives.”

“It’s going to be a hot summer, stay tuned, July 15,” the legendary rapper said posted on her Instagram account.

Besides her new show, fans have been highly anticipating some new music from the Brooklyn MC. The Grammy Award-winner is said to have new album ready to drop this summer. She was the first woman in hip hop to score three consecutive Billboard number one singles with “Not Tonight,” “No Time,” and “Crush on You.”

Check out the trailer below: