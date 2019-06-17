Rick Ross, O.T. Genasis, Casanova, Pardison Fontaine Make Surprise Performances at 2019 Grits & Biscuits Block Party

There’s nothing like an NYC Summer and this Summer just got hotter last weekend.

The 5th annual Grits & Biscuits Block Party went down and there were surprise performances by Rick Ross, OT Genasis, Casanova 2x and Pardison Fontaine. More than 3,000 guests linked up at the Rooftop at Pier 17 for the unparalleled concert experience, which honors and celebrates the Southern experience through urban music & cultural connections in a down home environment.

Fontaine opened up the night with his Cardi B-assisted hit record, “Backin’ It Up”, followed by a performance by Brooklyn native Casanova 2X who took the crowd to the next level with a high energy performance of his breakthrough single, “Don’t Run.”

Before the next act, guests were taken back to “99 and the 2000s” with a Dirty South set like no other from the Grits & Biscuits DJs,featuring smash hits from Juvenile, Lil Wayne, Crime Mob, Level, Waka Flocka, French Montana and more. OT Genasis took us from the South to the West Coast with renditions of his popular hits including his (Beyonce’ approved) club banger “Everybody Mad,” “Cut It,” and “Thick.” But the highlight of his performance was when he hit the cleanest crip walk in honor of Nipsey Hussle to his YG-assisted single, “Last Time I Checc’d.”

If you thought that was lit, Rick Ross closed out the night reminding the crowd who was the boss. He performed a slew of hits like, “Diced Pineapples,” “Aston Martin Music,” “The Boss,” and more. The rapper even paid homage to The Notorious B.I.G. by blasting the infamous Junior M.A.F.I.A. hit, “Get Money,” which was an instant crowd eruptor.

The night ended with a massive crowd “swag surf” and ultimate throwback line dancing to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go” and then Beyonce’s remix.

If you weren’t at the Grits & Biscuits Block Party this year, make sure you’re there next year!