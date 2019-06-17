Davido, Bunji Garlin, Busy Signal to Perform for 4th of July Big Bad BBQ

Summers in NYC are unforgettable and Jay Upscale is making sure to add to your experience this year. Busy Signal, Bunji Garlin, and Davido are all set to grace the Big Bad stage.

Known for his plethora of premiere events in the tri-state area and internationally, Canada, St. Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad just to name a few, has put a spin on the traditional 4th of July family BBQ. Throughout the United States, 4th of July, also known as Independence Day, is celebrated by attending outdoor BBQ with friends and family, a tradition Jay Upscale decided to take a few steps further.

“July 4th is known for BBQs, family and friends gathering over food, drinks and music. During this time you tend to have multiple BBQs to attend to throughout the day, resulting in everyone spread out as you try to celebrate with each friend or loved one. So last year I decided to have one Big Bad BBQ, where everyone can party, celebrate and have a good time together. We have the food, the drinks great music and we added some artists to sweeten the pot” says promoter Jay Upscale.

Entering its sophomore year, Big Bad BBQ is held on Independence Day and features artists from various genre of music celebrating with fans and music lovers as they officially kick off the summer together.

“In New York house BBQs are often being disrupted by complaints of noise, double parked cars and law enforcement is forced to shut down the festivity. Well at The Big Bad BBQ you don’t have to worry about that, we have eliminated the interruptions from the neighbors or law enforcement” says Jay Upscale.

This premiere event, Big Bad BBQ, also takes place at a memorable place for many who grew up in Brooklyn. “Coney Island at one point in your life was your July 4th growing up in Brooklyn. Many can recall going to Coney Island on July 4th for the fireworks, the boardwalk and the food well I wanted to make sure that vibe was a part of this event and therefore Big Bad BBQ will be held at such an iconic venue” Jay Upscale.

The 21 and over event will be held at Coney Art Walls 3050 Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn, NY on Wednesday, July 4th. Tickets are now on sale via Eventbrite.