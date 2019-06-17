Last month we saw the popular adidas Ozweego pop up in a pretty fresh neon green colorway, and now the silhouette returns to shelves in a clean hue this coming weekend to officially start off summer.

The neutral tones seen throughout are pretty perfect for the upcoming season, especially how the white mesh base plays off the grey suede mudguard and paneling on the eyelets. The vibrant accents are just as noticeable, but don’t overpower the lightness of the design whatsoever. The neon green tubing intertwined into the lacing system and heel is a small add-on that only comes into play further on the signature side stripes. The hits of blue are more used for layering purposes and for the Trefoil logo placement on the tongue. An off-white adiPRENE cushioned midsole and black outsole completes the look, and we’d recommend buying these one size down as they tend to run big.

Pick up this fresh iteration of the adidas Ozweego starting this Saturday (June 22) for $110 USD at select retailers, including END. Clothing who provided the dope imagery below: