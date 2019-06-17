The Real Pied Piper: OutKast’s André 3000 Passes The Time in LAX By Playing His Flute

The Real Pied Piper: OutKast’s André 3000 Passes The Time in LAX By Playing His Flute

Imagine waiting on your flight in a bustlingly busy LAX airport terminal, and all of a sudden you hear some of the most beautiful sound floating through the air… and you look up and it is an alien… an ATLien.

That’s exactly what happened this weekend when André 3000, one half of rap duo OutKast, was waiting for his flight. 3Stacks broke out his instrument and treated fans to an impromptu concert, serenading folk as they passed by. A producer from NPR’s Latino USA named Antonia Cereijido realized how incredible this experience was and had to snap a quick flick, and posted on Twitter. She told her followers that while she was waiting for her plane at the Los Angeles International Airport, she noticed a man playing a very unique sounding pipe, called an Indigenous Mayan double flute- realizing afterwards it was one of her favorite artists.

I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000. And then it WAS André 3000!!! 😍😍😍😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tqQ4C8HBh1 — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 14, 2019

I just got off the phone with Guillermo Martinez the man who made Andres's beautiful flute. It's a Mayan double flute. He and his shop are doing incredible work by keeping the music if indigenous North American communities alive. Here is his website: https://t.co/Jgb9lbGsqh pic.twitter.com/33PESaDu9C — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 15, 2019

For everyone saying it’s not a flute- I specifically asked him and he said it’s a double flute — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 15, 2019

This is such a dreamy combination of things for me. Thank u @anxiousbrowngrl 💕💕💕 https://t.co/9tJapuibHN — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 15, 2019

“I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000,” Cereijido explained. “And then it WAS André 3000!!!

“Of course I didn’t say anything good,” she explained. “Now I’m like… I should’ve talked about how good his verse on [Frank Ocean’s] ‘Solo’ is.

“And how my mom once had a dream he taught our family to dance the ‘Hey Ya’ dance and we had achieved the American Dream. W/E NO REGRETS.”

The tweet has been liked more than 390,000 times and was a hot topic over the weekend. Even Missy Elliot chimed in on her post and wrote:

Amazing he so gifted!!!!!! — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) June 15, 2019

Now that Dré is feeling super musical, maybe we might get some new music. After all, there are rumors of a new OutKast reunion album in the works.