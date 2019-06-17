It’s one thing to take care of yourself on the style side, but it’s a whole different flex when you can swag out your pups too. Thankfully, Baby Milo just dropped a few accessories specifically made for man’s best friend in a new capsule collection dropping for Spring/Summer 2019.

While dogs aren’t technically the only four-legged companions that you could cop this collection for, they do make for amazing models in this annoyingly-adorable lookbook. Everything your pet could want is included in this roundup, from snack bowls and fetch toys that are more than practical to hats and backpacks that will probably just look good as your pet rips it off five minutes after you put it on. Either way, this is a really cool idea that Baby Milo collectors and those that just want some really dope toys for their dog will absolutely appreciate.

Shop the SS19 Baby Milo Pet Collection right now at select i.t. locations and the BABY MILO STORE. Peep more pups in the lookbook below: