If you’ve ever been to a Cardi B show then you know that she’s a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her.

She was putting on one hell of a show at Bonnaroo this weekend when her body suit ripped right at the seam, revealing an intimate part of the rapper’s body. But the show must go on. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper continued her set in a bath robe.

This was day two of the Bronx native’s return following complications from liposuction and breast augmentation surgery she underwent following the birth of her daughter, Kulture.

This isn’t the first time the 26-year-old suffered a wardrobe malfunction, so shout outs to her for handling it like a pro!

In other Cardi B-related news, after a couple canceled shows and health scares, she announced that she’s done with plastic surgery. “I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again,” she wrote on Twitter. Apparently, exercise has helped her migraines, as well as her body. “Let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,” she continued.

She has always been vocal about her cosmetic enhancements, including the illegal butt shots she got in a Queens basement that made her pass out.