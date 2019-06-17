When Cassie confirmed the rumors that she was expecting her first child with her new boyfriend, Alex Fine, social media was urging for a wellness check on Diddy.

The mogul was in a relationship with Cassie for over a decade before their shocking split earlier this year. After she announced that she’s expecting a baby girl, Diddy made a seemingly mature move by uploading the following congratulatory post:

“Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E,” the caption read. The Bad Boys CEO has a blended family, so there’s a possibility that this post could come from a genuine place. But some users aren’t buying it and Fine reportedly made a subtle hint that he isn’t either.

According to Bossip, Fine liked a comment that reads: “Diddy really tried to steal your moment along with your photo. I think people can see now who he really is. He has no place in the future you have both built, you’re obviously a man with heart, integrity, and the right values. Blessings to you all.” He could’ve accidentally liked it, or it’s possible that Cassie and her new bae are unimpressed with Diddy’s message.

Neither of them have publicly commented on the post but it is worth mentioning that Puff tagged Cassie and not her baby’s daddy.