Drake and the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship.

Drizzy rode with the whole team through the 6 on top of double-decker buses gathering at Nathan Phillip’s Square where they gave speeches.

The Toronto rapper got on the mic and announced that his beloved OVO festival is coming back this year. “I hope all these guys will join me this year ’cause we bringing OVO Fest back so I hope we can go crazy!” he announced to the crowd, pointing to the Raptors roster.

The parade was a historical moment for the city as they celebrated the victory of their first championship. Drake’s plane, dubbed Air Drake, was circling the city.

Saw the OVO plane. There's fame and then there's flying your 747 over Toronto just incase a fool didn't know you owned #The6ix #WeTheNorth Drake's plane is doing flyovers of the Raptors victory parade

There were about two million people in attendance at the parade. “I’m living a dream right now,” Serge Ibaka told CBC, while Pascal Siakam added: “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life.”