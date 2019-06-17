Drake took a break from celebrating the Toronto Raptors championship to share his Father’s Day gift, artwork handmade by Adonis.

The 6 God posted an image of his gift on Instagram. The work was a stenciled piece that reads “PAPA” and he captioned with “Happy Fathers Day.” The colors used were similar to the painted handprints he received last year. In that post, Drizzy big-upped his son: “Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me.”

View this post on Instagram Happy Fathers Day 💙 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 16, 2019 at 10:10am PDT

With the Raptors win fresh, Drake is likely to continue his celebrations throughout the week. The Kawhi Leonard led team returns to Toronto for their parade on Monday. Drake also recently let out a quick two pack of record to celebrate the victory.