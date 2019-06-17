Over the weekend J. Cole, Ibrahim, and the Dreamville family celebrated the 10 year anniversary of The Warm Up. While reflecting on the album, Ib revealed that the snow on the cover art is real and was surprised to find out many people believed it was photoshopped.

Ib stated when the photoshoot for The Warm Up was set to take place inside of Holy Cross High School but failed after his coach never showed up to let them in.

“We were suppose to shoot in my HS gym and it was snowing mad hard so my coach ain’t even show up to open the gym for us, Coach Lloyd left us out there in the snow,” Ibrahim tweeted.

Not letting that deter them, Cole posed in the snow with his ball and got off one of the most iconic covers in Hip-Hop history. You can catch the story from Ib in his own words below.