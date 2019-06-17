Over the weekend J. Cole, Ibrahim, and the Dreamville family celebrated the 10 year anniversary of The Warm Up. While reflecting on the album, Ib revealed that the snow on the cover art is real and was surprised to find out many people believed it was photoshopped.

10 years ago The Warm Up dropped. Thanks 2 all that have listened 2 the foundation of my whole journey. My catalogue on streaming services don’t even look right until this & FNL are up. workin on it. Decade later and I’m still dreamin and tryna get better. God Bless — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 15, 2019

Ib stated when the photoshoot for The Warm Up was set to take place inside of Holy Cross High School but failed after his coach never showed up to let them in.

“We were suppose to shoot in my HS gym and it was snowing mad hard so my coach ain’t even show up to open the gym for us, Coach Lloyd left us out there in the snow,” Ibrahim tweeted.

Not letting that deter them, Cole posed in the snow with his ball and got off one of the most iconic covers in Hip-Hop history. You can catch the story from Ib in his own words below.

Since we talking The Warm Up, this cover was legendary. We were suppose to shoot in my HS gym and it was snowing mad hard so my coach ain’t even show up to open the gym for us, Coach Lloyd left us out there in the snow 😂. So we shot that shit right outside of Holy Cross HS pic.twitter.com/sUxTXsZn4v — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) June 15, 2019

Damn I never realized how many people thought that the snow on this cover was fake. — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) June 15, 2019