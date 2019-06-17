On the hit FOX show Empire, Hakeem Lyon is the bad boy of the family music label. But this weekend Bryshere Gray, who plays the character on the soap opera, has transferred some of that energy into his real life.

Last Thursday, June 13th in Chicago, Gray was pulled over for when the temporary license plates on his Rolls Royce he was driving did not match the registration. Oh the story gets worse. Not only was there a mismatch on the tags and car, the Chicago police discovered he was driving his 2014 Rolls-Royce without a license or insurance.

Gray was brought in on a misdemeanor and later released. According to TMZ, officers noted that the registration was not authorized on the vehicle and he cited for not having a license or insurance.