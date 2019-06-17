Kim Kardashian’s Partnership With Lyft Will Help 5,000 Inmates Get Free Rides to Job Interviews

Kim Kardashian has been continuing her prison reform efforts and it seems to be paying off.

The reality star held a press conference at the White House alongiside, Donald Trump to discuss her initiative to help thousands of inmates get back on their feet once they’re released from prison.

TMZ reports that the beauty mogul partnered with the car sharing service to provide free rides to 5,000 newly released inmates to job interviews. They will also be provided with housing assistance as well as job assistance. There’s talks of a long-term plan to help with inmates for years to come.

Kim Kardashian personally visited prisons to find out what inmates need to make a smooth transition back into society. “While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done,” Kim wrote on Twitter.

The largest group of prisoners are set to be released on July 19th.

This marks Kim’s second visit to the White House this year. There are probably more to come.