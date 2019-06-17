A man has been found dead at the campgrounds of Bonnaroo Music Festival. Organizers of the festival have confirmed the incident.

Ann Ewing, a spokesman for PR group Kaleidoscope Media, disclosed to the Manchester Times details of medical personnel going to an area of the campsite where an unresponsive 27-year-old man was. After being taken to the hospital, the man was pronounced dead. At the moment there are no details as to what caused his death.

“Earlier today, our medical team in Plaza 11 was asked to respond to a medical situation in a nearby campsite,” Ewing said. “The Bonnaroo Medical team and Coffee County Emergency Services were on the scene within minutes.

“A 27-year-old male patron camping with his father was unresponsive,” Ewing continued in the statement. “The medical team administered CPR, and he was transported to the hospital. We understand that he had an underlying medical condition, and that, unfortunately, he has died. We have no further information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

The annual festival occurs at Great Stage Park in Tennessee. this year’s festival ran June 13 through 16 and was headlined by Post Malone, Childish Gambino, Cardi B, Phish and more.