Nickelodeon’s classic ’90s variety show All That is back!

The youth-led sketch comedy series that originally ran from 1994 to 2005 returned this past weekend, with past cast members Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server and Kel Mitchell all making cameos to help pass on the torch to the new school who’ll be running the weekly shenanigans. However, along with the show’s revival will come something extra special that former SNICK fans and newbies alike will appreciate: a chance to eat at the real-life Good Burger!

The secret to “Ed’s special sauce” will soon be unveiled come this summer when a limited Good Burger Pop-Up experience sets up shop starting July 10 in West Hollywood. According to the official announcement narrated by Kel himself (seen above), the restaurant will offer “Good Burgers, Good Chunks and Good Shakes,” in addition to in-store games and a photo op so you can carry the memories on way after the aftertaste fades.

Tickets for the Good Burger Pop-Up Restaurant Experience officially went on sale today, so reserve your spot now over at goodburgerpopup.com if you’ll be on the West Coast for this limited opp. Also, watch the All That revival every Saturday at 8:30 PM ET/PT on Nickelodeon.