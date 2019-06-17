Noname will take a break from touring. The Chicago emcee announced the cancellation of upcoming shows due to health reasons.

“Due to continued health issues, I’m canceling my shows from June to July,” Noname shared in a tweeted note. “I was really looking forward to seeing your beautiful faces, but I promise I’ll be back soon to make it up to you guys!

“Tried to push through it things have gotten pretty severe. With lots of rest, medicine and veggies I should be right back to normal! Hopefully in a few weeks time I’ll be back to my rapping and petty self lol.”

Billboard details the below dates that will be missed by Noname.

June 15 – Hearst Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

June 16 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

June 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

July 12 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

July 13 – Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Festival

July 26 – Newport, RI – Fort Adams State Park

July 27 – Detroit, MI – West Riverfront Park

July 28 – Detroit, MI – West Riverfront Park