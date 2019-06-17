Its not only the public questioning the actions of the Phoenix police that roughed up a Black family, after their 4-year-old little girl left out of a store with a doll without paying for it last week. Apparently, the mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, apologized over the weekend after viewing videos that showed the cops cussing like crazy, pulling out their guns and threatening to shoot a man in his face in front of his children (who are all minors).

The mayor said that she was “sick” at the police’s behavior.

In a statement she shared with the public:

“It was completely inappropriate and clearly unprofessional… There is no situation in which this behavior is ever close to acceptable. As a mother myself, seeing these children placed in such a terrifying situation is beyond upsetting.”

The mayor was not the only official sickened by their bad cops’ conduct.

The Phoenix police chief, Jeri Williams, posted a video on the Police Department’s Facebook page with her feelings about what transpired.

Williams said “[I am] disturbed by the language and the actions of our officer.”

She also maintained that everyone employed by the department should “maintain their professionalism and proper training at all times.” At the same time, until the investigation is over, she has requested that these officers in question be taken off their street beats and be placed in an office, pushing paper.

The parents of the child that took the doll, Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper, have not yet filed charges against the police but do believe that their civil rights have been violated.

The footage seems to show just that. Two videos show that “Men in Blue” shouting curse words and Mr. Ames remaining very calm. It also shows the Ms. Harper asking them to be mindful of her small child. All for naught. One of the officers commands her to put the child down, as he follows up by grabbing her arm violently.