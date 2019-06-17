In case you missed it, The Boondocks is returning with its original showrunner, Aaron McGruder.

SONY announced the beloved animated series’ return last week. This means that our beloved characters will be getting a new look. Robert Freeman’s re-design was unveiled yesterday in honor of Father’s Day.

Grandad is seen donning white tee shirt and beige pants, paired with an army helmet, and his equipped with a fanny-pack for his belt/golf club combo. This swagg is a lot more dramatic than his signature green sweater and blue jeans combination.

Huey’s re-design was unveiled via @boondocksbootleg’s Instagram account at the same time the reboot was announced.

The Boondocks is an animated sitcom that touched on a number of controversial topics including racism, R. Kelly, and more. Many fans were if the show will be able to withstand during such politically sensitive times. But people are already theorizing guest appearances for the upcoming episodes.

A Boondocks episode about 21 Savage is necessary — B. Reed (@OnlyBreed) June 14, 2019

Literally no other rapper deserves to be on The Boondocks other than Nipsey. I think half of y’all mf don’t even realize Boondocks is a WOKE cartoon. We don’t have time to add 21 savage bc he’s your fav rapper. WE HAVE THINGS THAT NEED TO BE ADDRESSED!! — Liv (@liverdelrey) June 15, 2019

rappers i think we'll see in the new boondocks – kanye

– 21 savage

– future

– young thug

– xxx (or at least a reference to his fans)

– meek mill

– jay — feral libra 🤠 (@BettysRoom) June 13, 2019

The boondocks with Aaron mcgruder is coming back please get me as a voice actor — ZXLTRXN (@denzelcurry) June 13, 2019

There’s no telling if the show will live up to the hype, but we’ll just have to wait and see.