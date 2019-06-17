It wouldn’t be a great Father’s day without quotes from the NBA’s favorite father.

LaVar was at the Drew League in Los Angeles to watch his youngest son, LaMelo, play on Saturday when news that his son was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans broke. Ball was visibly upset at the trade news.

Later in an interview, he told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk that the Lakers would regret the deal and never win a championship again.

LaVar Ball on the Lakers trading Lonzo Ball: ‘I guarantee… it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it.” pic.twitter.com/Q1pxopsEdP — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 16, 2019

“I guarantee: Like I say again, it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship,” LaVar Ball told ESPN on Saturday. “Guarantee it.

“They’re going to regret it. I’m going to have fun with it. Because I told you all, it was crashing down. Now [the Lakers] completely crashed, but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded. I gave them a chance. You can rewind it and go back. I said if you get the three Ball brothers, you can survive this. You let him go, oh, it’s going to be a cold day in hell. Trust and believe that.”

LaVar Ball once had a dream that his three sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo, would team-up on the Lakers. LiAngelo had a workout with the team but wasn’t signed; LaMelo is still too young for the league under its rules.

Time will tell who won the trade. As of right now, clearly, LaVar is betting on his son and Pelicans.