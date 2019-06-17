Tyson Fury needed just five minutes and 54 seconds to obliterate Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on Saturday, dropping and stopping the German heavyweight in the second round.

What a night in Vegas 🥊#FurySchwarz pic.twitter.com/igO5GLs9NR — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 16, 2019

Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) made short work of his previously unbeaten German opponent, battering him with a jab before knocking him down to a knee in the second round right after Schwarz (24-1) landed a big punch. Fury pressed ahead after the knockdown and forced Schwarz’s corner to throw in the towel before the bell.

Fighting for the first time since he dramatically rose from a devastating 12th-round knockdown to secure a draw with Deontay Wilder, Fury confirmed his world-class ability following his comeback last year from a 2 1/2-year ring absence.

“I came here to enjoy myself and put on a show for Las Vegas,” Fury said. “I hope everybody enjoyed it as much as I did.”

Fury, who previously battled weight, mental health and substance abuse issues which forced him to give up the trio of world titles he won by upsetting Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, was quick on his feet throughout while perfectly combining speed, power and showmanship in ways that he failed to during a pair of comeback bouts to open 2018.

Now the plan, which Fury said would “for the foreseeable future” take place in America, involves another tune-up fight on 21 September or 5 October against an opponent to be determined, possibly in New York. Then a replay with Wilder in the first quarter of 2020, presuming the American gets through his fall rematch with Cuba’s Luis Ortiz.

“What we want for Tyson is justice,” said Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter. “He got robbed, no doubt about that. And what he’s looking for is justice. A fair shake on a level playing field and he will cement his legacy of being the best of his generation.”