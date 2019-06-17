If you are a resident of Atlanta you will not have the opportunity to see Tiffany Haddish perform in your city or elsewhere in the state in the near future. The comedian has decided to not have a show in Georgia in protest of the abortion ban.

This past May, Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill into law, prohibiting abortions from occurring after a fetal heartbeat happens. Georgia became the fourth state to do so. According to CNN, in response, Haddish is postponing her upcoming performance.

“After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta,” Haddish said. “I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.”

Haddish is the first celebrity to cancel a show in response to the law. She was scheduled to perform in the Fox Theatre on June 22. There will be a refund issued to those who had tickets.