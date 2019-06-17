Tory Lanez Shuts Down Claims That he Staged Video Addressing Colorism in Music Videos

Tory Lanez slams claims that he staged the video of him defending a dark-skinned model against colorism.

The Toronto rapper took to his Instagram story to explain that he genuinely wanted to address a serious ongoing issue and insists that it wasn’t a publicity stunt.

“This is the one and only time ima address this,” Lanez’s post began. “I went out of my way to bring awareness to an important topic of discussion that never gets addressed. The internet has a funny way of tryna make light of truthful shit. IF it was a publicity stunt why would I be doing it for someone elses music video?” He continued saying that someone willingly sent him the video.

“Mind y’all this video happened 3 months ago and a behind the scenes camera man DM’d it to me the other day,” Lanez continued. “All parties involved know what happened in the 30 minutes that I was at the shoot.”

Once the video above went viral, the dark skinned model Sultry Shen spoke out and claimed that Tory Lanez orchestrated the entire ordeal.

“Where’s the scene then if Tory wanted me so bad,” she said. “The director is the best director I know. Fake news.

Her message prompted Tory to make the post in his Instagram story. The light skin model involved, Mia Rothwell, posted a video to her Instagram TV saying Fargo’s accurately depicted what happened.