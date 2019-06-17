After lending her voice to the Marsai Martin-led 2019 film Little, Tracee Ellis Ross extends her voice acting into a role much greater: a new Daria spinoff that brings back the OG #BlackGirlMagic animated character Jodie Landon.

"As a very cool bonus, #Jodie will be the first adult animated show in almost 20 years that will star a black woman." https://t.co/9qTyCdoqQz — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) June 13, 2019

Simply titled Jodie, the series will see Ross both in a starring role and as a lead producer as well. Ross says the plot will center on the “sweet and sarcastic black-girl magic that is Jodie Landon” according to the press release, and will also include a diverse cast that will highlight various female perspectives. As the Black-ish leading lady states above, Jodie will also introduce the first adult animated show to star a black woman in almost two decades. Whether or not Daria makes an appearance has yet to be confirmed, or even a cameo from Beavis and Butt-Head since Daria is a spinoff itself of the iconic animated MTV series, but we just can’t wait to see how this one comes to life — well, you know what we mean!

The Tracee Ellis Ross-led adult animated series ‘Jodie‘ will have Grace Nkenge Edwards (Insecure) as head writer, and is expected to be the first in a series of ‘Daria‘ spinoffs to come according to Deadline. Read the full report here, and take a look at one of our favorite Jodie moments below: