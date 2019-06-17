In the last year, violence in Hip-Hop has been on the rise. Rappers after rappers, region across region- Gunplay has been more prevalent than word play.

This weekend just added to the numbers.

On Saturday, Florida teen rapper and friend of the late XXXTentiacion, C Glizzy, was received a gunshot wound to the head while rocking out in Pompano Beach. According to WPLG Local 10, Glizzy (whose real name is Christian Moore, 16-years-old) was rushed to the hospital.  His condition is critical, as doctors removed the bullet from his head. Local police are currently on the look out for the perpetrator.

READ MORE: XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Hires Forensic Expert

Reports are unclear as to why he was shot. However, it is said that he was coming out a store when the assault occurred.  Check out the play-by-blay update: