In the last year, violence in Hip-Hop has been on the rise. Rappers after rappers, region across region- Gunplay has been more prevalent than word play.
This weekend just added to the numbers.
On Saturday, Florida teen rapper and friend of the late XXXTentiacion, C Glizzy, was received a gunshot wound to the head while rocking out in Pompano Beach. According to WPLG Local 10, Glizzy (whose real name is Christian Moore, 16-years-old) was rushed to the hospital. His condition is critical, as doctors removed the bullet from his head. Local police are currently on the look out for the perpetrator.
Reports are unclear as to why he was shot. However, it is said that he was coming out a store when the assault occurred. Check out the play-by-blay update:
Family members identify the teenager shot in the head in Pompano Beach yesterday as Christian Moore, an up-and-coming rapper known as CGlizzy. He underwent surgery for his injuries at Broward Health North. pic.twitter.com/NiU8EZF38k
Doctors removed a bullet from the head of 16-year-old rapper CGlizzy during surgery at Broward Health North, according to his mother. @browardsheriff is searching for the assailant. CGlizzy was friends with XXXTentacion, who was fatally shot during an armed robbery last year. pic.twitter.com/efFIUK4yWn
UPDATE: @CGlizzyofficial’s mom tells me he is heavily sedated and not talking right now, but she is expecting and hoping that he’ll survive the gunshot wound he sustained to the head. Someone opened fire on him as he was leaving a store on MLK Blvd. in Pompano Beach yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BKXhFMslaz
