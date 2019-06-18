Chris Brown keeps on giving us more news. He has released the tracklist for his forthcoming two-disc album Indigo.

There will be 15 tracks on one side that will feature H.E.R., Lil’ Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J., Tyga, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Gunna, Joyner Lucas, Lil’ Wayne, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Ink. For the disc two, there are features from Tory Lanez, Trey Songz and Tank. The album is set to release on Friday, June 28.

Brown announced early last week that he will be going on tour, Indigoat, with special guest appearances by Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy with a 38-date tour. Tickets are already on sale now and are selling out fast on Ticketmaster.

Peep the track listing below and pre-order the album.