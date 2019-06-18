The Toronto Raptors won the ship and held the biggest parade that Toronto has ever seen. So you know Drake was part of the madness.

The OVO leader came back to the 6ix with the World Champions on Air Drake and was on the same double-decker boat with Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors stars as it traveled through 1.5 million people in downtown Toronto.

During his trip across the city, Drake celebrated with the fans, players, hoisted the trophies and even caught a beer and chugged it. The impressive catch and chug had a Twitter user dub him Stone Cold Steve Aubrey as a nod to the WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Stone Cold Steve Aubrey https://t.co/CeoPTfvXaz — Larry Legend (@larryislegend) June 17, 2019

If that is not enough, Drake’s private plane, which is going by the name Air Drake, circled over the downtown area in a victory lap.

Started from the bottom, now it’s here. Drake’s plane, Air Drake, made a victory lap over the city and the celebrations for the #TorontoRaptors #WeTheNorthDay #NBAChampion2019 pic.twitter.com/8RkBzXNrZ3 — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) June 17, 2019

What’s next for Drake? Hopefully a nap.