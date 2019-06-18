“Back home, smokin’ legal

I got more slaps than The Beatles” – Drake on “Going Bad”

If we are going by how a record sounds, Drake definitely has more slaps than the Beatles. If we going by the charts and numbers, he is knocking on the door. The 6 God cracked the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 again with his feature on Chris Brown’s “No Guidance.” The chart entry now ties him for second all-time with the illustrious group.

The latest top 10 is Drake’s 34th time cracking the top bracket of the storied chart. He now only trails Madonna who has 38 top 10 singles. In other words, a new album or four more features, whichever comes first, should be enough to take over the top spot.

According to Billboard, “No Guidance” is Drake’s 12th feature to hit the top 10. Madonna and the Beatles were the lead artist on each of their efforts to hit the top 10. Drake’s speed, however, is more impressive than Madonna. All 34 of his entries have occurred in less than a decade. Madonna’s have taken 16 months. Showing the dominance of the OVO leader, “No Guidance” is his 19th consecutive top 10 debut, a record. It is also his 96th Top 40 hit and 194th entry on the chart as a whole.

Right behind Drake and The Beatles in Top 10 entries are Rihanna, Michael Jackson, and Mariah Carey. You can peep the full list at Billboard.