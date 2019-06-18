Hpnotiq has always maintained a cool connection to Hip-Hop, as we saw a few years back when Cam’ron fronted its 2015 campaign. The blue-based beverage imprint has now tapped another Hip-Hop heavyweight to spearhead things for 2019, and this MC has plans to take the liquer company “all the way up.”

Terror Squad head honcho Fat Joe is now leading things as the Creative Director of Hpnotiq’s new OG Campaign. Whether or not employees are now required to refer to him officially as Mr. Joseph Cartagena has yet to be revealed, but based off the promo video seen above it seems like one fun day on the job working under the “Lean Back” hitmaker. The campaign as a whole will honor early 2000s pop culture to commemorate when the brand first launched back in 2001. Joey Crack fans may recall that year for the successful run of Jealous Ones Still Envy (J.O.S.E.), his fourth LP that went platinum and produced two top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with “We Thuggin'” and “What’s Luv?”

The union of these two popular entities will commence with social media takeovers and “OG” cocktail recipes specially-curated by Fat Joe himself. “The Don Cartagena” gets its name from his 1998 album title and features a mix of Hpnotiq, coconut rum and pineapple juice garnished with a pineapple slice and berries. “The Incredible @#$*&^” recreates the timeless green-colored combo of Hpnotiq and Cognac. Sounds like the perfect blend to us!

Fat Joe’s reign as Creative Director of Hpnotiq is unfortunately for a limited run just like the “OG” Bottle that will be available this month at select stores nationwide. Watch the “employee training video” above, and stay tuned to future activations online and via Hpnotiq social platforms. See the limited-edition bottle design below:



Images: Hpnotiq