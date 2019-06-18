Spike Lee struck gold in the late ’80s when he created the Air Jordan-loving character Mars Blackmon for his hit 1986 film She’s Gotta Have It. His fictional counterpart eventually led to a lucrative, real-life collaborative relationship alongside Jordan Brand, and now the legacy continues through his son Jackson Lewis Lee for the all new Jordan Mars 270 sneaker.

Boasted as a lifestyle silhouette, the shoe was unveiled earlier today by Spike via his IG (seen above) in a few initial colorways. The standard “Fire Red” iteration is the most noticeable amongst JB heads, very reminiscent of some of our favorite Air Jordan OG hues seen on the AJ4, AJ5 and AJ13 just to name a few. The alternative options include a “Top 3”-themed black, red and blue colorway plus a black, grey and light pink iteration that female sneakerheads may show slight favoritism towards. All three are similar in terms of construction, which takes design specs from the classic Air Jordan I, Air Jordan IV, Air Jordan V and Air Jordan VI models. Overall the silhouette definitely shows promise, and with a glow-in-the-dark version already being teased by Jackson Lewis himself via social media we can assume they’ll have a lot of fun reworking the design for upcoming drops.

Enjoy this “early peek” at the Jordan Mars 270 for now by check out the images below, and we’ll keep you all updated as more concrete release date info arrives.