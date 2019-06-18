Meek Mill and Future are currently on top of the game and will tour the country together this summer. The two are co-headlining the Legendary Nights Tour and will be accompanied by YG, DJ Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion.

The tour will launch near the end of the summer on August 25 in St. Louis with a 24-city run that will touch Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

There are plenty of pre-sales available that allow you to snag yours eats before the tour officially goes on sale this Friday.

Check out the full dates below and then make sure you get your ticket here.