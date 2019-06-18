The “fever” that Megan Thee Stallion has been cooking up lately extends way beyond her breakout mixtape of the same name that released last month. In addition to joining the Legendary Nights Tour lineup headlined by Meek Mill and Future, the leading Hot Girl is also confirmed for some serious spotlight from Apple Music by way of an exclusive short film and music to follow.

To promote being the streaming platform’s featured artist of the month, Megan will be the latest showcased in their Up Next series. Shot entirely on an iPhone XS, the mini doc will explore the rising Houston-bred femcee’s life on tour, her rapidly-increasing fan base and what it’s actually like as a woman winning in a music genre usually dominated by men while simultaneously spearheading a whole new era of rap queens altogether. “Girls, we have to go, like, 10 times harder than guys,” she asserts in the trailer above, continuing by stating, “We are still expected to give you the bars, give you the look — give you the routine!” While she definitely serves in all those categories, it should be interesting to hear and see her perspective on the game and how she intends to carve her own lane in it.

Expect Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Up Next‘ documentary on Apple Music to arrive on June 25. Peep the trailer above.