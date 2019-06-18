Who hasn’t sat in front of the TV on a Saturday morning… dressed in your favorite pajamas… equipped with a big old bowl of your favorite cereal… watching cartoons?

That has always been the drill. You did it. Your momma did it. Depending on your age, your momma’s momma did. However, recent testing has proved that one of our favorite and most sacred past-times could actually kill us. Many of the cereals marketed to children have been contaminated with a controversial weed killer called glyphosate.

The Environmental Working Group has presented research saying that 17 of the some of the most popular breakfast foods contain high levels of the this weed killer. Out of the batch, Cheerios and Nature Valley products had some of the highest levels.

The acceptable levels is about 160 parts per billion, but in testing cereals, breakfast bars and granolas, scientists show that various products already on the market have surpassed these numbers.

Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch had 833 parts per billion. Cheerios Toasted Whole Grain Oat Cereal had 729 parts per billion. Nature Valley “Maple Brown Sugar” Crunchy granola bars had 566 parts per billion. Nature Valley Granola Cups, Almond Butter brand had 529 parts per billion

Why is this so important?

These levels have been classified by the International Agency for Research on Canceras “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

Technically, these levels are high but not exceed the legal limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency. In fact according to Reuters, just this past weekU.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami, FL has dismissed a classed action against the cereal giant, General Mills that distributes Cheerios regarding the traces of weedkiller glyphosate in her cereal. The grounds of the dismissal? The plaintiff, Mounira Doss of Broward County, failed to present evidence that she was harmed by the poison so sick.

Dr. Sebi tried to tell us that the government is in on it.

Be that as it were, the concerns of EWG are the long-term effects that glyphosate may have on people, particularly children who have been exposed “during early life.”