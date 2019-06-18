Shia LaBeouf will be hosting a benefit concert in the honor of his birthday to help raise money for Slauson Recreation Theater Company.
LaBeouf will have performances by Jaden Smith, Vic Mensa, YG, Baby Keem, David Blaine, Kamaiyah, How To Dress Well, Baths, Slayyyter, Ka5sh, Daisy, Human Fountains, Elijah Daniel, Shlohmo, and Nao Bustamente. He announced it on Twitter of the event and would like to wish others to come, as well as, a gift to many. It will be held on Saturday, June 29 at Hudson Loft in Los Angeles, California at 7:00 p.m.
“It’s my birthday—we did it, mom,” Shia tweeted. “And in the spirit of getting my shit together, we’re throwing a big party; or, more to the point, we’re throwing a fundraiser for this Slauson Rec. Theater company we opened 10 months ago out of the Slauson Rec. Theater School.”
